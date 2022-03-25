While last week was certainly more eventful, the Las Vegas Raiders stayed busy this week during free agency. The Raiders signed a handful of players to fill out the roster and some information on contracts like Davante Adams’ and Chandler Jones’ came to light, making the deals look even better.

To have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Contract details for several signees

New free agent signings, Raiders add a backup quarterback and several defensive tackles

Brandon Parker and Jermaine Eluemunor re-signed

Update on unrestricted free agents

Jon Clayton tribute

Defensive line taking a step back this year?

Who could slide to 86 in the NFL Draft?

When to expect contract extensions for Derek Carr, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller

Parker right tackle and Alex Leatherwood right guard locked in?

