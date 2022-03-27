Silver Minings: Maxx Crosby and Jermaine Eleumunor make a push for Tyrann Mathieu

The Las Vegas Raiders' slow start to the free agency period didn't last long, with them active since last Wednesday. The Raiders have 17 new players in the locker room and two players returning on the offensive line.

Dave Ziegler has enough cap space to continue creating a contender. There are free agents worthy of a look on the back-end of their careers, such as Calais Campbell or Stephon Gilmore.

One player has the eye of the players in the Raiders locker room. Maxx Crosby took time out of his Saturday to let Tyrann Mathieu know that a honey badger is similar to silver and black.

Fun Fact Of The Day… Honey Badgers Are Silver & Black☠️ pic.twitter.com/s2sfPFNui9 — MaddMaxx (@CrosbyMaxx) March 26, 2022

Jermaine Elemunor joined the party by tweeting Mathieu and Trevon Morehrig would combine for one of the best safety duos in the league.

You and Trevon would be one of the best Safety Duos in the league…just saying https://t.co/YAkdFaaZq4 — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) March 26, 2022

Mathieu would elevate the defense with his leadership and knowledge of Graham coverages in the secondary. Graham was the defensive line coach when Steve Spagnuolo was the defensive coordinator in New York. He uses his safties in a style that accentuates Mathieu's skill set. He would be an excellent fit for a specialized role.

It would be the final splash of the offseason. The Raiders will have a team ready to contend with high expectations.

