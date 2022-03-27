Raiders Draft Breakdown: Carson Strong vs Kansas State

The Las Vegas Raiders were fortunate enough to deploy a substantial quarterback room. The past two seasons featured Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota, and Nathan Petermen. If Carr went down, Mariota was the best backup option in league with spot starter upside.

The former Heisman Trophy winner is now the starter for the Atlanta Falcons. Peterman has yet to re-sign with a team, and the Raiders' only signee for the position was Garrett Gilbert.

Trevor Siemian visited the team before signing with the Chicago Bears. The Raiders are continuing to look for a legitimate backup quarterback behind their three-time Pro-Bowler.

One area where the Raiders can find backups is in the draft. The Raiders took Connor Cook to develop as Carr's backup in 2016. Josh Mcdaniels is famous for his reach on Tim Tebow, but the Patriots constantly selected project quarterbacks. One of them is now the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Kevin O'Connell.

A prospect of the exact nature is Carson Strong from Nevada. The 6'3 226 pound quarterback has the size but lacks the athleticism of the modern quarterback. His strong arm stands out on film, but he has to work on becoming more consistent with his mechanics.

Strong is a fit for a development backup who can compete with Garrett Gilbert if no one else joins the room. Check out the breakdown below of Strong's game versus the Kansas State Wildcats. Can Strong become a backup quarterback for the Raiders?