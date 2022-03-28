Raiders poll: Baker Mayfield as a backup

The NFL quarterback carousel has been wild this offseason and one quarterback whose future is still spinning around is former Cleveland Browns starter Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall draft pick of the 2018 draft, is on his way out in Cleveland after the Browns’ surprising trade for former Houston Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield’s future is unknown because, so far, teams that are looking for a sure starter have yet to make a trade play for him. So, that potentially means two things — Mayfield may be released and/or he may end up being a backup quarterback in 2022.

That brings us to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders have seen Marcus Mariota, who backed up Carr the past two years, go to the Atlanta Falcons in free agency. They may need a backup, although they did sign Garrett Gilbert. He has started two NFL games and he has been on the practice squad in New England under new Raiders coach (and quarterback guru) Josh McDaniels.

There hare been reports that McDaniels has always like Mayfield. So, would you be in favor of the Raiders adding Mayfield as a Carr backup?

I like the idea. With the Raiders’ offseason commitment, the need a solid backup if Carr gets hurt. Plus, if McDaniels can help improve Mayfield, perhaps the Raiders could flip him for a draft pick.

Let us know what you think about it.