The Las Vegas Raiders caught a lot of people by surprise during free agency by signing Chandler Jones to a three-year, $54.5 million contract.
It’s not that the two-time first-team All-Pro selection and four-time Pro Bowler isn’t worth that kind of money, but more so that the Raiders weren’t expected to sign him or at least weren’t heavily connected to him heading into the NFL’s legal tampering period. However, it appears that Jones had plenty of reasons to join the Silver and Black.
In an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, he shined some light on why he picked the Raiders:
“Credit a lot to my decision the team success, the quarterback, obviously, having familiarity with the front office, and to have the opportunity to rush with the best up-and-coming defensive end in the NFL (Maxx Crosby). I’ve been watching his game, cutting up tape with him before I was his teammate, so now that we’re in the same room, I mean — that’s dangerous.”
Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels seem to have a profound impact on the 10-year veteran, as they were around in New England when he was drafted, and Jones spoke about reuniting with them as well:
“I feel amazing. It’s a dream come true. I was just sitting here talking with Pat Graham, I spoke with Dave Ziggy (Ziegler) and I talked to Josh McDaniels, and these guys have known me since I came into the league. I mean, these guys have known me since I was a puppy. They’ve known me almost like a decade ago.
“To have the opportunity for everything to come around full circle, for me to be on the same team with these guys, it credited to a lot of my decision. It gives me a lot of trust. I trust this front office like no other and, like I said, It gives you the motivation to go through a wall for people like that.”
It’s been a while since we’ve heard potential Hall of Famers say they’re excited to play for the Raiders, so it seems like something special is sizzling in the desert.
In other Raiders’ Links:
- Matt LaFleur says letting Davante Adams go was tough: “Sometimes you got to make some tough decisions,” LaFleur told NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on Sunday. “Certainly appreciate everything Davante brought to our team. I mean, he is the best receiver in the National Football League, so that was a tough one for me personally and for our organization.”
- Tackle option at pick 86?: Washington State’s Abraham Lucas should still be on the board with the Raiders’ first pick of the NFL Draft and would fill a major need.
- Carson Strong breakdown: our own Marcus Johnson gives a rundown of Nevada’s quarterback as a potential backup option for the Silver and Black.
- Jayon Brown needs good health: If he can stay on the field, Vegas landed a quality inside linebacker in free agency, via Ray Aspuria.
