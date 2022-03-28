The Las Vegas Raiders caught a lot of people by surprise during free agency by signing Chandler Jones to a three-year, $54.5 million contract.

It’s not that the two-time first-team All-Pro selection and four-time Pro Bowler isn’t worth that kind of money, but more so that the Raiders weren’t expected to sign him or at least weren’t heavily connected to him heading into the NFL’s legal tampering period. However, it appears that Jones had plenty of reasons to join the Silver and Black.

In an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, he shined some light on why he picked the Raiders:

“Credit a lot to my decision the team success, the quarterback, obviously, having familiarity with the front office, and to have the opportunity to rush with the best up-and-coming defensive end in the NFL (Maxx Crosby). I’ve been watching his game, cutting up tape with him before I was his teammate, so now that we’re in the same room, I mean — that’s dangerous.”

Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels seem to have a profound impact on the 10-year veteran, as they were around in New England when he was drafted, and Jones spoke about reuniting with them as well:

“I feel amazing. It’s a dream come true. I was just sitting here talking with Pat Graham, I spoke with Dave Ziggy (Ziegler) and I talked to Josh McDaniels, and these guys have known me since I came into the league. I mean, these guys have known me since I was a puppy. They’ve known me almost like a decade ago. “To have the opportunity for everything to come around full circle, for me to be on the same team with these guys, it credited to a lot of my decision. It gives me a lot of trust. I trust this front office like no other and, like I said, It gives you the motivation to go through a wall for people like that.”

It’s been a while since we’ve heard potential Hall of Famers say they’re excited to play for the Raiders, so it seems like something special is sizzling in the desert.

