Josh McDaniels, agent share thoughts on Derek Carr contract talks

When the Las Vegas Raiders traded for Davante Adams and made him (temporarily) the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, it appeared that a new deal for his college teammate, quarterback Derek Carr, was a formality.

Yet 11 days later, Carr, who turned 31 on Monday, still does not have new contract. He is entering the final year of his current contract.

While speaking at the NFL owner’s meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels was asked about Carr’s contract talks. His answer made it appear that both sides still have things to work out. McDaniels said the team has to do what’s best for the Raiders and Carr and has to do what’s best for him. McDaniels concluded that the two sides hopefully will find a “sweet spot.”

Josh McDaniels said #Raiders are "trying to build around" Derek Carr. As far as extension talks ...

"Derek’s going to have to make decisions about what’s best for him & we have to try to do what’s right for the team. There will be a sweet spot in there hopefully for everybody." — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) March 28, 2022

Later on Monday morning, Carr’s agent. Tim Younger, tweeted about McDaniels comments.

Clubs always do “what is best for the team” in every situation. Players (even QBs) don’t expect teams to do “what is best for the player.” Successful negotiations always end in a “sweet spot.” That said, our practice is not to comment publicly regarding ongoing negotiations. — Younger & Associates/QB Limited/Tim Younger (@YoungerAssoc) March 28, 2022

Are talks going south? I wouldn’t necessarily surmise that. It probably just means the talks are somewhat complicated, which is often the case with major contracts. The Raiders have shelled out big money this offseason for Adams, and pass rushers Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. They have some salary cap restrictions. So finding a fair deal for Carr won’t be easy.

But both side have plenty of time and while anything can happen, I wouldn’t worry that talks will break down completely. It’s just may take some time.