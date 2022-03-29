Silver Minings: Derek Carr has AFC tenure mark

This offseason has seen a whirlwind of quarterback movement activity. There has been big changes at the most important position on the field around the NFL for the past few years. The result has been a lack of continuity for many teams.

The shake out has been interesting. How interesting? Well, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is on pace to be the AFC’s long-running starting quarterback. Check out this information by the Associated Press:

Projected starting QBs in AFC who have started the last 3+ openers for their current teams:

Derek Carr: 8 straight for #Raiders

Patrick Mahomes: 4 straight for Chiefs

Lamar Jackson: 3 straight for Ravens

Josh Allen: 3 straight for Bills — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) March 21, 2022

For the past four years, we’ve heard nothing about rumors of Carr possibly being replaced by the Raiders and traded. Yet, here is is and he is the senior most quarterback in the strong AFC.

Funny how things work out in the NFL.

