Silver Minings: Derek Carr has AFC tenure mark

This offseason has seen a whirlwind of quarterback movement activity. There has been big changes at the most important position on the field around the NFL for the past few years. The result has been a lack of continuity for many teams.
The shake out has been interesting. How interesting? Well, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is on pace to be the AFC’s long-running starting quarterback. Check out this information by the Associated Press:
Projected starting QBs in AFC who have started the last 3+ openers for their current teams:— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) March 21, 2022
Derek Carr: 8 straight for #Raiders
Patrick Mahomes: 4 straight for Chiefs
Lamar Jackson: 3 straight for Ravens
Josh Allen: 3 straight for Bills
For the past four years, we’ve heard nothing about rumors of Carr possibly being replaced by the Raiders and traded. Yet, here is is and he is the senior most quarterback in the strong AFC.
Funny how things work out in the NFL.
In other Raiders’ links:
- Bargain shopping: USA Today thinks former Raiders’ quarterback Marcus Mariota is a free-agent bargain for the Atlanta Falcons.
- Draft reality: The Raiders have just five draft picks, tied for the fewest in the NFL with Miami. That’s what happens when you trade for studs like Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are tied with the most picks with 12.
- Top 2023 free agents: ESPN looks at the top free agents next year and Carr and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow are on the list.
- Draft info: Here is how you can attend the NFL draft in Las Vegas next month.
