Raiders free agency preview: Elandon Roberts

As we get closer to free agency (teams can start talking to free agents from other teams March 14) we continue to look at possible fits for the Las Vegas Raiders.

That leads us to Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts. He has ties with several people in the new Las Vegas Raiders regime and he fits the defense.

Roberts spent his first four NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, from 2016-19. Of course, new Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were with Roberts during his entire time in New England. New Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham departed New England prior to Roberts’ time there, but Graham uses a similar defense that Roberts was part of with the Patriots.

Roberts went to Miami in 2020 as a free agent where he played under former New England defensive coordinator Brian Flores. So clearly Roberts fits with what the Raiders want to do defensively. He plays inside linebacker in a 3-4 base defense. Graham comes from the same history and will very likely use some looks in which Roberts fits. Roberts had 83 tackles in 2021 and he could likely be affordable in free agency.

The Raiders defensive roster will likely add some pieces and if fit and history is any indication, it’s possible that Roberts could be on Las Vegas’ radar soon.