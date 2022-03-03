Silver Minings: 2 Raiders are on top 101 free-agent list

NFL teams will be able to start talking to free agents in 12 days and NFL.com has you covered with a list of its 101 best pending free agents, including players who may be given the franchise tag.

Two Las Vegas Raiders potential free agents made the NFL.com list. They are cornerback Casey Hayward, who landed at No. 69, and backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, who was No. 96 on the list.

The Raiders have a long list of potential free agents, but none are truly just-keep players. Still, keeping both Hayward and Mariota will likely interest the new staff. But, I can also see both players getting quick interest elsewhere. Hayward had a strong season in 2021 and quarterbacks are always hot tickets.

