Silver Minings: Raiders win total is set at 8.5 games

Last year, the Las Vegas Raiders exceeded what bookmakers expected from them and they have a chance to do the same thing in 2023 under new coach Josh McDaniels.

Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have set early win total bets for most NFL teams. They have the Raiders’ win total over/under set at 8.5 games. Last year, most sportsbooks that the Raiders’ win total line set at 7.5 wins. Raiders’ backers were rewarded last year as Las Vegas won its final four games of the seasons to finish the regular seasons 10-7 and they made the playoffs.

This year, the team has added stars, wide receiver Davante Adams, and pass-rusher Chandler Jones.

So, honestly, I’m surprised to see the win total set at 8.5. Essentially, the line suggests the Raiders will be a .500 team. If that happens, the franchise will be deeply disappointed. So, this is another opportunity for Raiders backers to cash in, in my mind.

