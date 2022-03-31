Silver Minings: AFC West sack leaders betting odds

The AFC West has been a focal point of the NFL offseason as all four teams have made massive moves thus far.

In addition to being a quarterback-heavy foursome, the AFC West also boosts elite pass-rushers. That group was strengthened this offseason when the Las Vegas Raiders signed star Chandler Jones to tandem with Maxx Crosby and the Los Angeles Chargers acquired former Raiders’ star Khalil Mack in a trade with the Chicago Bears.

It should be a tremendous season for AFC West sack artists. Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook are prepared for the chaos. They have a prop bet available, asking who will lead the division in sacks.

Joey Bosa of the Chargers is the favorite at +200. He is followed by Chris Jones of the Chiefs at +500, Crosby (+550), Jones, Mack and Bradley Chubb of the Broncos (all at +600), Frank Clark of the Chiefs ,and new Denver pass rusher Randy Gregory round out the betting group at +1000.

My hunch would be to back Crosby, at a nice price. He led the NFL in pressures and had eight sacks in 2021. At some point, he’s going to get his sacks in droves. Of this group, Jones and Bosa were the 2021 sack leaders with 10.5

So, this will be another fun AFC West race to watch in 2022.

