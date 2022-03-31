Raiders poll: Biggest offseason addition

In the 2021 offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders’ veteran addition period was summed up this way: Pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue and everyone else.

This year, it has been a similar approach so far, but with double the firepower. The huge headlines of the 2022 veteran addition period for the Raiders has been the trade for All Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and the signing of star pass rusher Chandler Jones. The rest of the Raiders’ offseason (they have added 20 other players through free agency and a trade so far) have been more modest additions, players who fit what the new Las Vegas regime wants to do.

So, we’re going to focus this poll on some of those players. We want to know who is your favorite Las Vegas addition thus far other than Adams and Jones.

Please take our poll and express the reason for your vote in the comment section below.