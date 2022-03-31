 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Raiders poll: Biggest offseason addition

Which vetean addition is your favorite so far?

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
Kyler Fackrell
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

In the 2021 offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders’ veteran addition period was summed up this way: Pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue and everyone else.

This year, it has been a similar approach so far, but with double the firepower. The huge headlines of the 2022 veteran addition period for the Raiders has been the trade for All Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and the signing of star pass rusher Chandler Jones. The rest of the Raiders’ offseason (they have added 20 other players through free agency and a trade so far) have been more modest additions, players who fit what the new Las Vegas regime wants to do.

So, we’re going to focus this poll on some of those players. We want to know who is your favorite Las Vegas addition thus far other than Adams and Jones.

Please take our poll and express the reason for your vote in the comment section below.

Poll

Who is your favorite Raiders’ veteran addition thus far out of this group?

view results
  • 59%
    Rock Ya-Sin
    (276 votes)
  • 9%
    Bilal Nichols
    (45 votes)
  • 4%
    Kyler Fackrell
    (20 votes)
  • 5%
    Jayon Brown
    (25 votes)
  • 3%
    Demarcus Robertson
    (14 votes)
  • 1%
    Duron Harmon
    (7 votes)
  • 1%
    Darius Phillips
    (6 votes)
  • 1%
    Brandon Bolden
    (6 votes)
  • 1%
    Jakob Johnson
    (7 votes)
  • 1%
    Mack Hollins
    (7 votes)
  • 2%
    Anthony Averett
    (12 votes)
  • 0%
    Alex Bars
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Ameer Abdullah
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Micah Kiser
    (3 votes)
  • 2%
    Brandon Parker
    (12 votes)
  • 0%
    Jermaine Eluemunor
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    Jacob Hollister
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Vernon Butler
    (3 votes)
  • 1%
    Kyle Peko
    (5 votes)
  • 2%
    Garrett Gilbert
    (10 votes)
466 votes total Vote Now

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...