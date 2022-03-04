Raiders free agency: Christian Kirk

There is little doubt that the Las Vegas Raiders will consider adding at wide receiver in free agency or in the draft ... and likely both.

The Raiders will probably add multiple players at the position. While they have plenty of options, one name that may makes sense in free agency (teams can start talking to players in 14 days) is Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk.

One of the elements missing in Las Vegas’ offense is a speed wide receiver and Kirk would help fill that role as he can stretch the field. Kirk, a second-round draft pick out of Texas A&M in 2018, played a lot of slot receiver last season with the Cardinals. The Raiders, of course, employ slot hero Hunter Renfrow, but his presence could allow Kirk to fill a speed role with Las Vegas. Kirk has 4.4 speed, but he works all parts of the field. He’s pretty versatile and he is known for having a high character.

He had a career high 77 catches for 982 yards in 2021. He would instantly be the Raiders’ No. 1 starter and would be another great receiving option in addition to Renfrow and star tight end Darren Waller.

Relatively speaking, he won’t break the bank, either. He would be fairly affordable for a skill-position player. Kirk doesn’t having any major ties to the new Las Vegas regime, but he’s the type of player that would likely fit in this system. So, if the Raiders want to turn to Kirk to help their offense, it wouldn’t be the worst idea.