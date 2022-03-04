Silver Minings: Derek Carr is 50-1 to win MVP award

There is a lot of excitement about the new Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

There is a solid chance that Carr will take his game to the next level under the guidance of McDaniels, a noted quarterback mentor. With that in mind, those who are banking on Carr improving may take note of his odds to win the NFL MVP award for the 2022 season. Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have opened the MVP odds and Carr is priced at 50-1, which is a great value.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen opened as the betting favorites to win the MVP award. Both Mahomes and Allen are priced at +750. Carr is tied for the 16th-lowest odds at 50-1 with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, and 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

If betting is your thing, Carr is a solid longshot choice,

In other Raiders’ news:

Good stuff: Raiders’ star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby appeared on the Pat McAfee show.

Getting personal: New Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels is emphasizing personal relationships as he starts his new gig.

New Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels is emphasizing personal relationships as he starts his new gig. Appreciating Bisaccia: His new boss thinks former Raiders’ interim head coach Rich Bisaccia should be an NFL head coach.

His new boss thinks former Raiders’ interim head coach Rich Bisaccia should be an NFL head coach. Long journey: The Athletic looks at the unusual path new Raiders’ general manager Dave Ziegler took to this role.

The Athletic looks at the unusual path new Raiders’ general manager Dave Ziegler took to this role. New swag center: Another Raider Image store has opened in the Las Vegas area.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.