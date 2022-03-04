 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Holder’s Handful: Raiders/Jaguars HOF game, Derek Carr & Josh McDaniels relationship, & mailbag questions

By Matt Holder
The NFL Combine is currently going on, free agency is around the corner and the Las Vegas Raiders have made a few headlines. It really is the start of the offseason!

As is customary, I recapped everything you need to know that happened with the Raiders this week and answered your mailbag questions. To have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

  • Raiders and Jaguars selected for Hall of Fame game
  • Silver and Black going across the pond this season?
  • Organization matches Carl Nassib’s $100,000 donation to The Trevor Project
  • Derek Carr backs Josh McDaniels and the coach reciprocates
  • Free agency and trade rumors
  • Matt Feeney and Maurice Drayton join the coaching staff
  • How will the Raiders address their backup quarterback?
  • Late round QB options
  • Priority positions for free agency
  • Does Chris Olave’s sub-4.3 40 time put him out of range for Las Vegas?
  • & more!

In full disclosure, this was recorded before Olave’s official 4.39 40-yard dash time was announced.

