The NFL Combine is currently going on, free agency is around the corner and the Las Vegas Raiders have made a few headlines. It really is the start of the offseason!
As is customary, I recapped everything you need to know that happened with the Raiders this week and answered your mailbag questions. To have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.
Topics Discussed:
- Raiders and Jaguars selected for Hall of Fame game
- Silver and Black going across the pond this season?
- Organization matches Carl Nassib’s $100,000 donation to The Trevor Project
- Derek Carr backs Josh McDaniels and the coach reciprocates
- Free agency and trade rumors
- Matt Feeney and Maurice Drayton join the coaching staff
- How will the Raiders address their backup quarterback?
- Late round QB options
- Priority positions for free agency
- Does Chris Olave’s sub-4.3 40 time put him out of range for Las Vegas?
- & more!
In full disclosure, this was recorded before Olave’s official 4.39 40-yard dash time was announced.
