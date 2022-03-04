The NFL Combine is currently going on, free agency is around the corner and the Las Vegas Raiders have made a few headlines. It really is the start of the offseason!

As is customary, I recapped everything you need to know that happened with the Raiders this week and answered your mailbag questions. To have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Raiders and Jaguars selected for Hall of Fame game

Silver and Black going across the pond this season?

Organization matches Carl Nassib’s $100,000 donation to The Trevor Project

Derek Carr backs Josh McDaniels and the coach reciprocates

Free agency and trade rumors

Matt Feeney and Maurice Drayton join the coaching staff

How will the Raiders address their backup quarterback?

Late round QB options

Priority positions for free agency

Does Chris Olave’s sub-4.3 40 time put him out of range for Las Vegas?

& more!

In full disclosure, this was recorded before Olave’s official 4.39 40-yard dash time was announced.

Please make sure to rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!