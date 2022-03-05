SB Nation Reacts: 42 percent of fans believe 40-yard dash is most important combine event

The NFL Scouting Combine is in full swing with the workouts underway. The combine has developed into a massive event where fans fill the stands during the drills.

One of the favorite drills for the combine is the 40-yard dash. The run has led to excitement and build-up over the years, helping to raise and solidify draft positions.

In this week's SB Nation Reacts, the question was: Which event at the NFL Scouting Combine is most important? They voted for the 40-yard dash at 42 percent.

A few in the media downplay the importance of the 40. However, Treylon Burks felt the pain on his first run of the day. Las Vegas Raiders fan favorite Christian Watson continued his great week with a 4.36 at 6'4 and might have just locked up a first-round selection.

The whole event matters. From the interviews, press conferences, and workouts, it's a vast deal for attendees to display their talents. However, the 40-yard dash will always put the humans in the seats.