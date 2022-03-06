Silver Minings: Georgia’s defensive tackle prospects steal the show

The Las Vegas Raiders only employ one defensive tackle at the moment. Andrew Billings is running a one-person show before free agency starts.

Dave Ziegler and his scouting department will be attempting to find depth, and the draft could be an excellent place to start. The interior defensive position got a chance to showcase their skills and athleticism Saturday night. Three players from the Georgia Bulldogs did not disappoint.

Jordan Davis stole the show with a monster night. His 4.78 40-yard dash at 341 pounds was remarkable and added a 32 inch vertical and 10'3 broad jump. Davis's tape doesn't match his athleticism at the moment, but teams will take a chance with the vision of improving as a pass rusher.

Jordan Davis has currently tested as the most athletic defensive tackle in the #RAS database, with his 20 split unofficial.



Most nose tackles skip the agility drills, and if he's done, then he's top dog. pic.twitter.com/AF995HJWmk — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 5, 2022

Devonta Wyatt is the polished player out of Georgia. He was disruptive vs. the pass and the run in 2021. At 304 pounds, Wyatt ran a 4.77 40-yard dash with an unofficial 1.66 10-yard split. Joey Bosa had a 1.65 split for comparison.

After finishing his combine workout, Travon Walker might be the first Georiga defensive player off the board. His 4.51 40-yard dash at 272 pounds is unreal with a 35-inch vertical leap. That type of athleticism makes Walker an intriguing player for the next level.

Saturday night displayed why the Bulldogs were national champions.

