Silver Minings: Maxx Crosby’s contract discussions are heating up.

The Las Vegas Raiders draft selections haven't led to much success over the recent years. From 2019 to 2021, the Raiders couldn't take advantage of the picks acquired from the Khalil Mack trade.

The back end of the draft is where the Raiders were successful recently. Maxx Crosby and Hunter Renfrow come to mind as two players who were day three draft picks on the verge of stardom.

Both players are close to becoming free agents and will need new contracts in 2023. The priority will be Crosby, according to Vic Tafur of the athletic.

The money that the former All-MAC Conference defensive player will be receiving might change everything for edge rushers. According to PFF, Crosby had 101 pressures last season with eight sacks total. However, sacks are usually a measure of value, considering the top contracts all have at least one 13 sack season.

Maxx Crosby is going to get PAID pic.twitter.com/p5JbZtTAGh — PFF (@PFF) March 6, 2022

PFF tweeted they expect five years of $136 million for Crosby. If he gets paid a Myles Garrett contract without the sack production, other teams will follow suit, making pressures a priority overall.

Brian Burns is watching these contract discussions closely, with him coming up right after Crosby. The former fourth-round pick will not only become a more affluent man but a trendsetter at the same time.

In other Raiders Links

Josh McDaniels: Raiders have no time for rebuilding: It is full steam ahead for the Raiders.

New CBS Sports mock draft: Who do the Raiders select in this new mock draft.

Bucky Brooks interview with the Raiders website: Bucky Brooks gives his thoughts.