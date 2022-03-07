Raiders Quick Slants: It’s that time of year

Until Derek Carr inks a contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders, fully expect his name to be linked to quarterback-needy NFL teams. Make no bones about it. That’s just the way it’s going to be until pen comes to paper on a new contract.

Thus, it’s no surprise to read or hear Carr’s name tossed about these days.

FYI: As teams continue to look for QB’s, multiple teams have expressed interest in @Raiders QB Derek Carr. Not a surprise at all, it’s that time of year. Expect the interest to continue to heat up as long as Carr’s contract situation remains as is. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) March 4, 2022

The newly minted Washington Commanders, for example, are taking a leave-no-stone-unturned approach at the quarterback position. There’s even wild innuendo the Commanders offered an ungodly package of first-round picks to land Seattle Seahawks signal caller Russell Wilson. If Washington were to look in the desert, they’d find a quarterback on a very manageable final year of a $125 million five-year pact.

But, then again, there’s a very large cloud of uncertainty regarding any team seeking to acquire Carr. The Raiders franchise quarterback has made it known he’d no sooner retire than wear another uniform in the NFL. That perhaps makes any venture DOA.

Flip it to the Raiders side and you can see why the team isn’t in any rush to get an extension done as soon as humanly possible. Carr’s final 2022 cap number isn’t of the crippling variety ($19.877-plus million) and he’s under team control this season — extension or not. While that coin isn’t upper-echelon quarterback money (that cap number ranks 15th amongst signal callers for 2022), it’s a decent amount, nonetheless. That in mind, Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels wasn’t fibbing when he said Carr will undoubtedly be the Week 1 starter this coming season. It’s not like Carr is the holdout-type if he doesn’t get a contract extension.

I’ve written recently the Raiders best move is to extend Carr to a short-term extension, whether that happens this offseason, in-season or post 2022 campaign.

Let’s hit the Quick Slants:

It’s starting to look like Vegas is going to extend a key component of its roster before giving the quarterback additional years. The Raiders have engaged in contract negotiations with defensive end Maxx Crosby and a source told The Athletic’s Vic Tafur the edge rusher’s new deal may come before Carr’s extension. Crosby has played in all 49 in his initial three seasons in the NFL and racked up 25 career-sacks as he’s developed into a must-account-for pass rusher since taken in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. It’s looking like $20 million per season may be the going rate as that mark would put Crosby just below Frank Clark in the top six of average per year.

Las Vegas general manager Dave Zielger and his personnel staff aren’t likely to get much rest as we careen towards free agency (legal tampering period begins next week) and the draft. Ziegler and crew have to learn about the Raiders roster top and bottom and then scour free agents and collegiate prospects.

“There’s not a lot of sleep, that’s for sure,” Ziegler said at the NFL Combine last week. “Learning (our own) roster is the foundational piece of scouting. So that took a lot of time and effort. When you evaluate every single guy that’s under contract and every free agent, those are a lot of players to evaluate along with all the new things that you kind of get faced with when you take over one of these positions … so it’s a ton of time management.”