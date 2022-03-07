NFL news: Raiders find out 5th-year option numbers

With the NFL offseason decision-making season looming, the league established key financial numbers on Monday afternoon.

The 2022 NFL salary cap for all teams is set at $208.2 million. Teams can start talking to free agents from other teams next Monday and can officially sign players on March 16. According to Over The Cap, the Raiders are currently projected to have just under $18 million in salary-cap room.

Fifth-year option numbers. Teams have until May 2 to exercise the options for players selected in the 2019 Draft. pic.twitter.com/0nAnViUtk6 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 7, 2022

Las Vegas can create more room by releasing players such as linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski and could restructure some contracts as well, but not until after June 1.

Also on Monday, the Raiders found out that fifth-year option numbers for 2019 first-round draft picks, defensive end Clelin Ferrell (No. 4), running back Josh Jacobs (No. 24) and safety Johnathan Abram (No. 27). They have to decide to exercise the options by early May. If they don’t, all three players will be free agents after next season.

Jacobs has made a Pro Bowl, so his fifth-year option price tag would be $8.034 million. Ferrell would be in the $11.5 million and Abram would be in the $7.9 million.

With potential big contracts looming for 2023 free agents, quarterback Derek Carr, defensive end Maxx Crosby and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, the Raiders might be pressed to give any of these fifth-round options. Also, tight end Darren Waller may want a new contract as well. Jacobs probably has the best chance of getting it with Ferrell having little chance of getting the option.