Raiders announce Josh McDaniels’ coaching staff

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced new head coach Josh McDaniels’ 2022 coaching staff.

McDaniels was officially hired exactly five weeks ago and nearly all of his hires have been reported. There is no tight ends coach listed, so he will likely add to the staff.

It stands out that McDaniels is keeping the strength and conditioning staff from the previous staff, led by A.J. Neibel. One of his assistants, of course, is Deuce Gruden, the son of former Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden So, the Gruden legacy remains with the team.

The other holdover from Gruden’s staff is wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett. One of McDaniels’ hires is Jerry Schuplinski as senior offensive assistant. He was the New York Giants’ quarterbacks coach and he played at John Carroll University with McDaniels and new Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler. Defensive quality control coach Matt Feeney is also a John Carroll alum, but he went there after the others did.

The Raiders also announced the front office, which was also mostly previously reported:

#Raiders' announced player personnel staff:



GM Dave Ziegler

Assistant GM Champ Kelly

Director of college scouting Jim Abrams

Director of pro personnel Dwayne Joseph

Senior personnel advisor Shaun Herock

Assistant director of college scouting Teddy Atlas



(Cont.) — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) March 8, 2022

Assistant director of player personnel DuJuan Daniels

National scout Andy Dengler

Scout Jordan Hein — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) March 8, 2022

Some of them such as Dwayne Joseph, DuJuan Daniels and Teddy Atlas are holdovers.