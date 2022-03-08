Raiders draft 2022: Will quarterbacks affect choices at No. 22?

As most top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL draft prepare to have their pro day workouts later this month, the Las Vegas Raiders will likely be paying close attention to the proceedings.

Depending on how well these quarterbacks do, it could help the Raiders as they prepare to to select at No. 22 in the April 28-30 draft. Frankly, the more quarterbacks that do well in the draft, it will help the Raiders.

Why?

Quarterbacks are always X Factors in the draft and they often can get overdrafted. The more quarterbacks that get drafted early, the more players at other spots will fall to the Raiders. Las Vegas very, very likely will not be looking to draft a quarterback in the first round this year. Potential positions the Raiders will target at No. 22 include defensive tackle, wide receiver, the offensive line and cornerback.

A recent mock draft conducted by NFL.com illustrates that a quarterback run could occur right ahead of the where the Raiders pick. This mock has Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett going to the New Orleans Saints at No. 18 and Liberty’s Malik Willis being taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20. This is not considered a strong draft class for quarterbacks. in fact, Pickett and Willis are the only quarterbacks taken in this mock.

Other quarterbacks who could be selected n the first round include Matt Corral (Mississippi), Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati), Bailey Zappe (Western Kentucky), Carson Strong (Nevada) and Sam Howell (North Carolina). But it’s doubtful they are get drafted in the top 32.

But the Raiders need to root for as many of these players to be deemed first round picks. It will both allow players they are interested in to drop to No. 22, and it could also strengthen their ability to trade down from No. 22 (if they want to take that approach) to teams trying to scramble to trade up for a quarterback.

So, watching the quarterback class develop the next several weeks will be a worthwhile endeavor for the Raiders and their fans.