Silver Minings: Raiders’ fan base is the happiest in NFL about new hires

We have noticed in this community that the overwhelming majority of the fan base is pleased with the Las Vegas Raiders’ hire of Josh McDaniels as the new head coach in 2022.

We recently conducted a poll asking which team fans thought made the best of the nine NFL head-coaching hires in 2022 and a whopping 74 percent of the votes said it was the Raiders’ hire of McDaniels, the successful former New England Patriots offensive coordinator.

Our findings were backed up by a recent study by Pickswise. It studied how fans expressed themselves on Twitter about the new hires. In a study of more than 16,000 tweets from Raiders’ fans, 74.8 percent were positive. That was the highest rate among the fan bases of the nine new hires. The worst received new coach? Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans. His hire garnered just 31.9 positive tweets from fans.

We don’t know how any of these hires will actually work out, but it’s clear most Raiders fans are behind this new era:

