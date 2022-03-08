NFL news: Thoughts on Russell Wilson being traded to Denver Broncos

For an hour or so, it appeared that three defensive coordinators in the AFC West dodged a major headache when it was reported that Aaron Rodgers will stay with the Green Bay Packers and not end up with the Denver Broncos.

I hope the DCs enjoyed their moment of relaxation.

Then this brick hit and hit hard:

Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.



Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. pic.twitter.com/oRFDV8Ehyx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

Oh, wow.

The AFC West is loaded with quarterbacks. Now the Raiders have to play against Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and now Russell Wilson six times a season. Add Raiders’ signal caller Derek Carr to the mix, and the AFC West is loaded with quarterback talent.

The general consensus around the NFL was that the Broncos were a competent quarterback away from being a contender. Now, they got a 33-year-old future Hall of Famer at the position.

The Chiefs are a legitimate Super Bowl contender and now the Broncos and Chargers, along with the Raiders (who went 10-7 and made the playoffs in 2021) are all legit playoff contenders.

What a division.

After the news broke, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook adjusted the AFC West 2022 division title odds. The Chiefs are the favorites at -115 while the Broncos are +250, the Chargers are +425 and the Raiders are +850 to win the division next season.

It would be interesting to hear the reactions of new Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels and new general manager Dave Ziegler right now.

Will the Wilson move prompt the Raiders to try to make some kind of splash of their own to keep up? Will affect their current timeline of a Derek Carr extension. Could it make the Raiders want to get a Carr deal sooner than later to ensure they stay current in the AFC West quarterback race?

There’s a lot of moving parts as we sit days away from the start of the 2022 league calendar year, but the Broncos have put the rest of the division on notice that they’re not messing around this season.

Your thoughts on the blockbuster?