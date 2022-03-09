 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Raiders poll: Top free-agent priority

Who do you most want team to keep?

By Bill Williamson
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v Cleveland Browns
Casey Hayward
Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

With free agency beginning next Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders’ new leadership has a lot of decisions to make.

Chief among those is what pending free agents should they try to keep. The Raiders’ free-agent class isn’t filled with several must-keep players, but it is a long list that includes several players who made key contributions to the 2021 team that went 10-7 and advanced to the playoffs.

We want to here from you. What player do you think Las Vegas should prioritize the most and sign? Here are your choices:

  • Cornerback Casey Hayward.
  • Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota.
  • Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins
  • Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson
  • Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas

All five of these players performed well at times in 2021. I could see all of them getting interest on the open market in free agency next week. It will be interesting if the new Las Vegas regime tries hard to keep them all.

For now, though, it’s your time. Let us know what you think.

Poll

Who is your Raiders’ free agent priority?

view results
  • 11%
    Johnathan Hankins
    (66 votes)
  • 52%
    Casey Hayward
    (305 votes)
  • 16%
    Quinton Jefferson
    (93 votes)
  • 14%
    Marcus Mariota
    (84 votes)
  • 5%
    Solomon Thomas
    (33 votes)
581 votes total Vote Now

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...