Raiders poll: Top free-agent priority

With free agency beginning next Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders’ new leadership has a lot of decisions to make.

Chief among those is what pending free agents should they try to keep. The Raiders’ free-agent class isn’t filled with several must-keep players, but it is a long list that includes several players who made key contributions to the 2021 team that went 10-7 and advanced to the playoffs.

We want to here from you. What player do you think Las Vegas should prioritize the most and sign? Here are your choices:

Cornerback Casey Hayward.

Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins

Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson

Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas

All five of these players performed well at times in 2021. I could see all of them getting interest on the open market in free agency next week. It will be interesting if the new Las Vegas regime tries hard to keep them all.

For now, though, it’s your time. Let us know what you think.