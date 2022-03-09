Silver Minings: NFL Network celebrates women in NFL

The NFL Network is celebrating Women’s History month with programming this week that highlights and honors women and their major impact on football.

Women have long impacted the NFL and the game and we’re currently seeing a great surge in contributions from women. The center of the NFL Network’s celebration of women in the NFL is the NFL Film’s five part docuseries ‘Earnin’ It: The NFL’s Forward Progress.’ The docuseries, which narrated by singer Ciara (the wife of new Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson) highlights women in the NFL such as official Sarah Thomas, Washington coach Jennifer King and Tampa Bay coach Lori Locust.

NFL head coaches, owners and players are interviewed as part of each segment, It airs each night this week at 5 p.m. PT. All five segments will be aired Saturday morning starting at 7 a.m. PT.

This is a great opportunity to reflect and appreciate all the great contributions by women in the game.

