Raiders Podcast: TDL top 10 wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders media will talk about a wide receiver in full length until it is addressed. The hope from Raider nation is the team will use its resources to bring in superior talent at the position.

The combine just ended with the 2022 class blazing the 40-yard dash. Several of the attendees who ran under 4.4 will be draft targets for the Raiders in late April.

Today, we look at the draft's official TDL top ten wide receivers. Plenty of players could impact the Raiders right away, such as Treylon Burks or Drake London.

Depth players such as Alec Pierce or John Metchie from Alabama are available in the back end of the draft. There are flavors of all kinds across the spectrum as the Raiders find the right one to fit their culture.

