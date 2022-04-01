Silver Minings: Las Vegas part of NFL Draft history

There is a major trend NFL trend developing and the Las Vegas Raiders are part of it and are helping make NFL draft history in the process.
As a result of their shocking St. Patrick’s Day trade for All Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, the Raiders are one of eight teams (a quarter of the league) to have traded away their first-round pick in the April 28-30 draft. Las Vegas, which is hosting the draft, sent their first-round pick (No. 22) and their second-round pick (No. 53) to the Green Bay Packers for Adams.
With eight teams now without a first-round draft pick, the 2022 draft is on pace to break the record that was previously set at seven teams without a first-rounder, according to this tweet by the Associated Press:
There are currently 8 teams w/out a 1st round pick (#Raiders, #49ers, Rams, Bears, Broncos, Dolphins, Browns and Colts). The record in common draft era for most teams w/out a 1st round pick is 7 per @sportradar:— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) March 27, 2022
1973
2000
2019
2020
While not having a first-round pick is not ideal, surely the Raiders are at peace with the fact they are are part of this group. They weren’t getting an Adams-like impact player if they kept the No. 22 pick.
