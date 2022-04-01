 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Holder’s Handful: Josh McDaniels draft strategy, Mike Mayock weighs in on firing & more!

Everything that went down in Raider Land this week

By Matt Holder
NFL: Scouting Combine
Josh McDaniels
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After a few crazy weeks, the Las Vegas Raiders finally hit a lull in the news cycle this week. That being said, the Raiders still made plenty of headlines and I recapped it all on the podcast and answered your questions.

To have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

  • Contract details for Jayon Brown, Jacob Hollister, Kyle Peko, Duron Harmon and Jermaine Eluemunor
  • Kyler Fackrell and Demarcus Robinson sign
  • Solomon Thomas and Keisean Nixon headed elsewhere
  • NFL new overtime rule
  • Raiders cap space left
  • McDaniels talks draft and free agency strategy
  • Nate Hobbs and Alex Leatherwood position switches?
  • Mike Mayock opens up about his firing for the first time
  • Harmon and Brown starters?
  • Johnathan Abram’s fit with Patrick Graham
  • Real cost of Davante Adams trade
  • & more!

