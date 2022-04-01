After a few crazy weeks, the Las Vegas Raiders finally hit a lull in the news cycle this week. That being said, the Raiders still made plenty of headlines and I recapped it all on the podcast and answered your questions.

To have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.

Topics Discussed:

Contract details for Jayon Brown, Jacob Hollister, Kyle Peko, Duron Harmon and Jermaine Eluemunor

Kyler Fackrell and Demarcus Robinson sign

Solomon Thomas and Keisean Nixon headed elsewhere

NFL new overtime rule

Raiders cap space left

McDaniels talks draft and free agency strategy

Nate Hobbs and Alex Leatherwood position switches?

Mike Mayock opens up about his firing for the first time

Harmon and Brown starters?

Johnathan Abram’s fit with Patrick Graham

Real cost of Davante Adams trade

& more!

