After a few crazy weeks, the Las Vegas Raiders finally hit a lull in the news cycle this week. That being said, the Raiders still made plenty of headlines and I recapped it all on the podcast and answered your questions.
To have your questions answered on a future show, either tweet them at me, @MHolder95, or email them to SBPQuestions1@gmail.com.
Topics Discussed:
- Contract details for Jayon Brown, Jacob Hollister, Kyle Peko, Duron Harmon and Jermaine Eluemunor
- Kyler Fackrell and Demarcus Robinson sign
- Solomon Thomas and Keisean Nixon headed elsewhere
- NFL new overtime rule
- Raiders cap space left
- McDaniels talks draft and free agency strategy
- Nate Hobbs and Alex Leatherwood position switches?
- Mike Mayock opens up about his firing for the first time
- Harmon and Brown starters?
- Johnathan Abram’s fit with Patrick Graham
- Real cost of Davante Adams trade
- & more!
