Raiders sign quarterback Nick Mullens

Nick Mullen’s career highlight came against the Raiders. Now, Mullens is a Raider.

NFL Media reported Friday morning that the reserve quarterback has agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The #Raiders have agreed to terms with QB Nick Mullens, source says. Right now, it's him and Garrett Gilbert behind Derek Carr, so a good shot for him to land a backup gig. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 1, 2022

The Athletic has reported his contracts terms is a modest deal at $1 million guaranteed and could be as high as $2.5 million for one season.

One million guaranteed for Mullens, with chance to earn $2.5 mil. Always thought there was no need to spend much on a backup as Carr simply refuses to miss games. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) April 1, 2022

The Raiders have now added two veteran quarterbacks behind starter Derek Carr. They previously signed Garret Gilbert, who was with new Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels on New England’s practice squad in two different seasons.

Mullens was the Cleveland Browns’ third-string quarterback last year, but it appears he will likely be the Raiders’ top backup based on his experience compared to Gilbert’s. Gilbert has started just two games and Mullens has started 17 games.

In 2018, Mullens, then an unknown, led the San Francisco 49ers to a 34-3 win over the Raiders in a Thursday night game. Mullens also played against the Raiders in 2021 because the Browns’ top two quarterbacks were on the COVID-19 list.

With three quarterbacks now on the roster, it may be unlikely the Raiders draft a quarterback, especially with such a small draft class.