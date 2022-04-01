SB Nation Reacts: 15 percent of NFL fans believe Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow are the best WR duo

The Las Vegas Raiders made of the biggest splashes during free agency. They sent over a first-round pick and a second-round pick for stud wide receiver Davante Adams to join his best friend, Derek Carr.

Carr now has his weapon outside that he hasn’t had in years. Adams joins emerging slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, and the duo is already touted as one of the best combinations in football.

SB Nation Reacts went to the fans and asked which team has the best wide receiver duo. Fifteen percent of fans voted for the Raiders to take the crown coming in fourth.

First place was the Los Angeles Rams with the dynamic partnership of Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. Surprising is the Miami Dolphins, with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill coming in at third. Renfrow and Waddle were used similarly, and Adams is regarded as the best receiver in football.

Once the teams hit the field and play the games, it will come to fruition. The anticipation mounts to see Renfrow and Adams duo once we hit September.