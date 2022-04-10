We’ve been looking at a few scenarios in our Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft This or That series that have slated players who are ranked about the same as what their hypothetical draft slot would be. But today, we’re going to mentally prepare ourselves for a classic Raiders reach with Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans as our two options with the 126th overall pick.

For those curious, Coby Bryant ran away with Friday’s contest after receiving about 60 percent of the overall votes.

Haskell Garrett

Rankings: 134th overall (NFL Mock Draft Database), 188th (Pro Football Focus) and 163rd (The Draft Network)

Full Scouting Report link (via The Draft Network)

The Skinny:

Garrett has an explosive get-off that helps him play in the offense’s backfield as a run defender or pass rusher. He also has strong hands and is sturdy at the point of attack to hold his ground versus one-on-one blocks. However, his pass rush arsenal is limited and he struggles to hold up against double teams, making him more of a rotational player than someone who can be relied on play in and play out.

Case for:

The Raiders could use defensive tackles and Garrett is a well-balanced player who can wreak havoc with his first-step explosiveness. He can disrupt an offense’s blocking scheme against the run and put pressure on offensive linemen vertically as a pass rusher and has solid bend/athleticism for a defensive tackle. It’s hard to ask for much more than that from a Day 3 pick, and he’s from Las Vegas having played at Bishop Gorman High School so there’s a local connection as well.

Case against:

While the Silver and Black do need a defensive tackle, they have plenty of rotational guys that can get the job done for a year. What they really “need” is someone who is going to be a dominant force in the middle and Garrett isn’t that guy. Plus, the fifth-year senior will be a 24-year-old rookie so he has a lower ceiling than a lot of other prospects, even in the fourth round. It also doesn’t help his case that new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham typically likes defensive tackles who can two-gap, which the former Buckeye isn’t good at.

Later DT options: Neil Farrell Jr., LSU (151st overall), John Ridgeway, Arkansas (152nd), Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA (161st)

Akayleb Evans

Rankings: 133rd overall (NMDD), 175th (PFF), 160th (TDN)

Full Scouting Report link (via The Draft Network)

The Skinny:

As a transfer from Tulsa, Evans proved his worth in the SEC this year by allowing a completion percentage of 53.2 percent and just 271 receiving yards when targeted. He fits the mold of a new-aged cornerback, standing at 6’2” and logging a 4.46-second 40-yard-dash time, and he has done plenty of work off the field to suggest he has high character. However, his instincts leave something to be desired and he is a liability to draw pass interference penalties down the field.

Case for:

Las Vegas might be set at cornerback for the interim, but the majority of their players at the position are scheduled to hit free agency next offseason. Evans’ size and speed combination make him an intriguing prospect for the Silver and Black, and he wouldn’t have to take on a large role in year one, so he’d be able to work on his instincts before being thrown into the fire. Having played in two different systems in college should also help him pick up the playbook a little faster, especially in Graham’s scheme that likes to use multiple coverages.

Case against:

While Evans is younger than Garrett, he’s still going to be a 23-year-old rookie so it’s not like he has a major advantage in that area. The cornerback also doesn’t have good ball skills as it took him until 2021 to notch his first collegiate interception, and he only had 10 career pass breakups with a single-season high of four. That could be a major red flag for Graham, who has leaned on James Bradberry’s 27 pass breakups over the last two campaigns.

Later CB options: Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh (154th overall), Mykael Wright, Oregon (158th), Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State (160th)