The Las Vegas Raiders certainly have been movers and shakers this offseason, making splash transaction after splash transaction. From a brand new coaching staff to several new players joining the team, the 2021 Raiders will look a lot different compared to the 2020 version of the team.
While it will absolutely be a welcomed sight, seeing Davante Adams donning No. 17 and Chandler Jones sporting No. 55 in the Silver and Black might take a little getting used to, and the same goes for the long list of other new faces to join the squad. Luckily, the Raiders’ social media accounts gave us a preview of what the new threads will look like and simultaneously shared all of the new guys’ new numbers.
.... pic.twitter.com/vPI4kySWgr— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 8, 2022
April 8, 2022
For those whose thumbs aren’t fast enough or couldn’t quickly scribble each player’s number down, below is a list of what number each new addition will be wearing.
Offense:
- Nick Mullens, QB — 9
- Mack Hollins, WR — 10
- Demarcus Robinson, WR — 11
- Garrett Gilbert, QB — 14
- Davante Adams, WR — 17
- Ameer Abdullah, RB — 22
- Brandon Bolden, RB — 34
- Jakob Johnson, FB — 45
- Jordan Meredith, OL — 61
- Brett Heggie, OL — 62
- Alex Bars, OL — 64
- Jacob Hollister, TE — 88
Defense:
- Darius Phillips, CB — 20
- Rock Ya-Sin, CB — 26
- Anthony Averett, CB — 29
- Duron Harmon, S — 30
- Cre’Von LeBlanc, CB — 31
- Micah Kiser, LB — 43
- Jayon Brown, LB — 50
- Chandler Jones, EDGE — 55
- Kyler Fackrell, EDGE — 57
- Bilal Nichols, DL — 91
- Kyle Peko, DL — 92
- Vernon Butler, DL — 94
- Andrew Billings, DL — 97
In other Raiders’ links:
- Nicholas Petit-Frere scouting report: an offensive tackle that should be available in the mid-rounds for Las Vegas.
- In the Nick of time?: Nick Mullens’ addition to the quarterback room helps bolster depth behind Derek Carr, pens our Ray Aspuria.
- Georgia LB headed to Vegas in mock draft: Mark Schofield from Touchdown Wire released a three-round mock draft recently and sent Quay Walker to the desert.
- Raiders bringing in cornerbacks for visits: Marcus Jones from Houston, Kalon Barnes from Baylor and Mario Goodrich from Clemson all had top 30 visits with the Silver and Black this week.
Loading comments...