The Las Vegas Raiders certainly have been movers and shakers this offseason, making splash transaction after splash transaction. From a brand new coaching staff to several new players joining the team, the 2021 Raiders will look a lot different compared to the 2020 version of the team.

While it will absolutely be a welcomed sight, seeing Davante Adams donning No. 17 and Chandler Jones sporting No. 55 in the Silver and Black might take a little getting used to, and the same goes for the long list of other new faces to join the squad. Luckily, the Raiders’ social media accounts gave us a preview of what the new threads will look like and simultaneously shared all of the new guys’ new numbers.

For those whose thumbs aren’t fast enough or couldn’t quickly scribble each player’s number down, below is a list of what number each new addition will be wearing.

Offense:

Nick Mullens, QB — 9

Mack Hollins, WR — 10

Demarcus Robinson, WR — 11

Garrett Gilbert, QB — 14

Davante Adams, WR — 17

Ameer Abdullah, RB — 22

Brandon Bolden, RB — 34

Jakob Johnson, FB — 45

Jordan Meredith, OL — 61

Brett Heggie, OL — 62

Alex Bars, OL — 64

Jacob Hollister, TE — 88

Defense:

Darius Phillips, CB — 20

Rock Ya-Sin, CB — 26

Anthony Averett, CB — 29

Duron Harmon, S — 30

Cre’Von LeBlanc, CB — 31

Micah Kiser, LB — 43

Jayon Brown, LB — 50

Chandler Jones, EDGE — 55

Kyler Fackrell, EDGE — 57

Bilal Nichols, DL — 91

Kyle Peko, DL — 92

Vernon Butler, DL — 94

Andrew Billings, DL — 97

