The NFL draft creeps closer as teams conduct top 30 visits and finalize draft boards. The buzz of the lying season has pushed players into the first and sent others out of the top ten.

The battle for the first pick in the draft won't go to a QB for the first time since 2017. The Jacksonville Jaguars taking the number one selection will take one of the top players from other positions.

Fans didn't believe it was a close race when it came to the Jaguars' draft night. In this week's SB Nation reacts, we asked fans who they believed was the best prospect in 2022. 32% of fans thought that Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan was the best player in the draft.

Hutchinson's final season in Ann Arbor was remarkable, with him receiving a Heisman invite. With his athleticism questions heading into the combine, he silenced his critics with significant testing and agility drills.

A surprise was the appearance of Sauce Gardner at two with 14% of the vote. The Cincinnati Bearcat is one of the biggest risers in the year's draft going from top 20 to consensus top five.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Hutchinson is -280 to become the first pick on draft night. April 27th can't get here fast enough.