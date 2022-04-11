Raiders poll: Should Las Vegas draft a quarterback?

With the NFL draft approaching, we are asking for your opinion again. We want to know if you think the Las Vegas Raiders should draft a quarterback in the April 28-30 draft. They are studying them and brought in Brown University’s EJ Perry ( a late-round prospect) in for a recent visit. Let’s look at the pros and cons before we go to the poll:

Pros

New coach Josh McDaniels loves to develop young quarterbacks and he always wants to get his hands on one to develop.

You can never have too many arms.

It’s worth a late-round lotto ticket.

Cons

The Raiders only have five draft picks and have other needs.

They signed backups Nick Mullens and Garret Gilbert behind starter Derek Carr. There’s no room.

They can sign a quarterback as an undrafted free agent.

Now, please take our poll and express your thoughts in the comment section below.