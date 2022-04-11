Raiders poll: Should Las Vegas draft a quarterback?

With the NFL draft approaching, we are asking for your opinion again. We want to know if you think the Las Vegas Raiders should draft a quarterback in the April 28-30 draft. They are studying them and brought in Brown University’s EJ Perry ( a late-round prospect) in for a recent visit. Let’s look at the pros and cons before we go to the poll:
Pros
- New coach Josh McDaniels loves to develop young quarterbacks and he always wants to get his hands on one to develop.
- You can never have too many arms.
- It’s worth a late-round lotto ticket.
Cons
- The Raiders only have five draft picks and have other needs.
- They signed backups Nick Mullens and Garret Gilbert behind starter Derek Carr. There’s no room.
- They can sign a quarterback as an undrafted free agent.
Now, please take our poll and express your thoughts in the comment section below.
Poll
Should the Raiders draft a quarterback in 2022?
-
25%
Yes
-
75%
No
