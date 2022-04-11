Raiders begin offseason workout program

Monday marks a historic chapter in Las Vegas Raiders’ history.

The Josh McDaniels era takes an important step as the team begins the first offseason workout program under his guidance.

The Raiders are one of several teams to start their offseason workout program Monday. The offseason program will begin with mostly conditioning and weight room work. The offseason workout program is voluntary. Yet, the team expects most of its players to attend.

The offseason program will ramp up as the weeks go by. The Raiders will hit the practice field in a voluntary minicamp April 25-27, which before the draft starts.

The Raiders will have on-field OTA sessions May 23-24, May 26, June 1-3 and June 13-14. The team’s mandatory minicamp (all players, including rookies, must attend) will be held June 7-9.

Thus, the road to the regular season and McDaniels’ debut as the Raiders head coach begins now.

UPDATE: There doesn’t appear to be any contract-related protests going on, which is always nice.

Working on a headcount, but the first day of @Raiders offseason program in Henderson today has been well attended. Derek Carr, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow all participating. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) April 11, 2022

And, yes, the new superstar is there, too.