Silver Minings: Darren Waller believes 2022 will be a special year

The Las Vegas Raiders trading for Davante Adams has led the headlines for the Raiders this offseason. The best receiver in the league coming to town has set expectations high for the silver and black.

With Adams creating the buzz for the 2022 season, the other superstar has been lost in the conversation. Darren Waller is widely known as an elite tight end who will have the offense open for him with the former Green Bay Packer joining the squad.

Waller is coming off an injury-riddled season but still was a contributor when he was on the field. His 665 yards in 11 games display his production and why he is one of the best at his position.

TMZ caught up with the former Pro-Bowler at the airport and asked his outlook on the season. “It feels like it has the makings of a special year,” Waller said. “For sure.”

Though Waller wouldn’t declare his team a favorite in the division, the Raiders will undoubtedly be one to watch.

“We’re going to be a really good team, that’s all I know,” Waller told TMZ

The offense has a chance to be one of the most explosive in the NFL. With Waller, Adams, and Renfrow as the primary targets, it will be a headache for defenses week to week. Add Josh Jacobs, and the run game fans will be disappointed with an underwhelming offensive production.

In other Raiders Links

Raiders land LB Quay Walker in the 3rd round of the NFL mock draft: Raiders draft the LB out of Georgia in touchdown wire’s mock draft.

Raiders Meet With QB Prospect EJ Perry: Raiders have a top 30 visit with the quarterback from Brown University.