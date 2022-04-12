Raiders draft 2022: James Poe sounds like fun prospect

Every year, it seems, there is an unusual draft prospect that will be talked about on Day 3 of the draft and this nugget from ESPN’s Todd McShay highlights one of those players this year — Jason Poe of Mercer.

Check out this tweet from McShay:

Mercer OG/FB prospect Jason Poe (that’s not a typo — he’s a guard/FB prospect) is one of my favorite late-rounders in this class. We’ll be talking about this guy on Saturday of draft weekend! pic.twitter.com/1BRqTyudj2 — Todd McShay (@McShay13) April 11, 2022

A 6-foot-1, 310-pound athlete who knocks people over and he plays both guard and fullback? Count me in as intrigued.

I could see the small-school product gaining interest from the Las Vegas Raiders. They could use a young guard to develop and new head coach Josh McDaniels uses a fullback. Also, the New England Patriots, where, of course both McDaniels and new Raiders’ general manager Dave Ziegler come from are known for adding players from small programs and unique backgrounds.

It makes sense. I could see the Raiders being interested in a taking a late-round flier on Poe and trying to develop him. What do you think. Would you be into it?