Raiders draft breakdown: Tight end Isaiah Likely of Coastal Carolina

The Las Vegas Raiders seem set at the tight end position with tendering of Nick Bowers. That creates a room of five tight ends on the roster with the signing of Jacob Hollister as the newest addition.

The Raiders at the combine were displaying interest in the position. With Darren Waller turning 30 this season, the Raiders could be looking for his replacement. They had a formal visit with Isaiah Likely from Coastal Carolina in Indianapolis.

Likely’s statistical output in 2021 was impressive. He accumulated 912 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns for Coastal Carolina. He was a Senior Bowl invite who put out a good week exhibiting his hands and ability as a blocker.

In today’s breakdown, I look at Likely’s whole skill set. The Raiders will be intrigued by his ability as a blocker in heavy personnel. His yards after the catch ability will help him become a check-down option who can create independently.

