Silver Minings: Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones longshots for Defensive Player of the Year

The Las Vegas Raiders will have one of the best (if not the very best) pass-rush tandems in 2022 after the signing of longtime star Chandler Jones this offseason.

Jones will team with Raiders’ Pro Bowl pass-rusher Maxx Crosby to form a dynamic pass-rush duo. They can be scary good.

Crosby led the NFL in pressures in 2021 and had eight sacks. Jones had 10.5 sacks for the Arizona Cardinals.

Still, I don’t think they are getting enough respect in the betting world. Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, have a prop bet for the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Crosby is priced at 28-1 and Jones is priced at 35-1. Crosby is getting noticed in the betting market, though. He opened at 40-1. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Steelers pass-rusher T.J. Watt (who won the award last season) and Browns’ pass-rusher Myles Garrett is the current betting favorites at 7-1.

If betting is your thing, both Jones and Crosby over great betting value.

Other Raiders links: