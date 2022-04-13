Raiders Draft: Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana scouting report

Without a pick until the third round of the NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders are in a unique circumstance with their starting right tackle situation. Typically, marquee players aren’t available on Day 2 or later but Louisiana’s Max Mitchell carries a mid-round projection and was Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded offensive tackle in college football last season.

OT | Louisiana | 6’6 1/4” and 307 lbs | Monroe, LA | October 12th, 1999 (22.5)

Overview:

Coming out of high school, Max Mitchell was a two-star recruit, the 244th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2018 class and only received one Division 1 FBS offer from Louisiana, per 247 Sports. As a true freshman, he didn’t record any starts but played in every game at left tackle, then started half the year as a sophomore at left guard and tackle and at right tackle for the other half. He primarily stuck on the right side for his junior and senior seasons and ended up allowing 40 pressures and five sacks in four years, while earning PFF run-blocking grades of 85.3 and 95.0 in the past two seasons, respectively.

Strengths:

Fast off the ball out of a two-point stance

He’s patient on all pass sets, meaning he’ll let the pass rusher come to him and isn’t going to unnecessarily lose ground if he isn’t getting threatened vertically

Likes to use 45-degree sets in pass protection and does a good job splitting the edge’s crotch with his first step, and he adjusts the width of his set based on the edge’s alignment

Solid aggression on jump sets to get on the defensive lineman quickly

Keeps his feet buzzing when uncovered in pass protection to avoid getting caught off-guard by a line game or a late blitzer, and he’s very quick to recognize stunts

Times up his punch well and has quick hands to make contact slightly before or right after the pass rusher engages with him

Mixes up the timing of his punch, will use one- and two-handed punches, and flashes hands to keep rushers off-balance

He has some pop with his hands to stun and stonewall defensive ends and has good placement on the chest

Works to reset his hands if he misses

Has the strength to lock out defensive ends and the grip strength to help stay engaged

When anchoring, he bends his knees well and blocks with low pad level to dig his heels in, and he has the upper body strength to get some lift on edges. He should have little to no problems anchoring against defensive end/outside linebacker body types.

His pad level transfers over as a run blocker which can help him get leverage and generate movement when he doesn’t lose at the point of attack

If the defensive lineman does get extension against him on running plays, he works to knock their hands off and eliminate the space created

On zone runs, he has the strength and adjusts his eyes and hands to ride the defensive lineman’s momentum out of the way when they’re more passive at the POA, whether it’s turning a reach block into a drive block on outside zone or washing a defender inside on inside zone

Also is decent at flipping his hips to put himself between the running back and defender when zone run blocking

He gets hip to hip with the guard on double teams and scoop/combo blocks to avoid creating creases and make it easier to take over on scoops, and his pad level and strength all him to help guards move defensive tackles on doubles

Great hand placement to get under the armpit on down blocks to get defensive ends off balance and ride them inside

Stays tight to the line of scrimmage and is good at seeking and destroying linebackers as a puller

Takes efficient angles when climbing to the second level and he does a better job of keeping his feet moving after contact against backers to generate movement

Areas of Improvement:

A little light for an NFL offensive tackle, he has some room on his frame and could afford to put some weight on

Didn’t test well at the combine and earned a 5.86 RAS score

He has heavy feet and wasted movement on his pass sets which could lead to issues versus speed rushers at the next level, though he does look more comfortable on the right side than left

Is a little quick to open the gate in pass protection, giving up the outside to edge rushers with good bend

Has a habit of leaning and lunging when he punches which causes him to get beat around the edge. This is partially a result of his inefficient footwork because he has to make up ground

Lacks the change of direction to hold up against inside stick and counter moves, this showed up in his combine testing with an 8.09-second three-cone time. Also, he lacks balance — he will fall on his face versus good inside spin moves — and has a slightly soft inside shoulder that doesn’t help matters.

In general as a run blocker, his feet stop on contact, he isn’t physical at the point of attack and likes to lean on defenders which can make staying engaged tough. His nose is constantly over his toes and he lacks the core strength and balance to stay upright when defenders shed his blocks.

His hands are late when run blocking too which exposes his chest and leads to some of his issues at the point of attack

He doesn’t have the agility and quickness to seal the edge on reach blocks against 5-techniques or wider

On inside zone runs, he needs to gain ground with his first few steps and work on his footwork so he doesn’t have to lunge to make contact, this will cause him to get beat inside

Slow to recognize and pick up crashing linebackers on combo blocks, especially blitzing backers

Injuries:

2021: Undisclosed injury (missed bowl game)

Projection:

NFL Mock Draft Database consensus big board rank: 115th overall, 4th round

Mitchell’s draft stock has been all over the place. He bottomed out at 144th overall on January 22nd and then reached his peak ranking of 76th overall about a month later on February 27th. However, his projections have leveled out in the last month or so and it’s looking like he’ll fall within picks 100 to 120, give or take a few, and that’s about where I’d have him slated too.

Schematically, while the former Rajin’ Cajun has some technique to clean up in pass protection, I think he has more than enough skills and traits to fit into any time of passing attack. The ground game is a little more complicated though. I don't project him to be the people-moving type of blocker that gap teams would covet, but he also has too many flaws in his zone run-blocking technique and doesn’t have the athletic profile to fit that scheme.

With that, I’d probably lean towards the former as his best fit since some more time in the weight room can fix his biggest flaw in a gap scheme, which would be a lot easier than getting more athletic to fit into the latter.

What do we need to know?

Is he athletic enough to hold down the edge at the next level? Mitchell’s sub-par athletic testing numbers obviously weren’t much of an issue in college, but he did show signs on tape where that could haunt him at the next level. It also doesn’t help that he played against lower completion in the Sun Belt, making the projection a little murkier.

Fit with the Raiders:

It’s going to be difficult to find a starting-quality offensive tackle with no picks until the mid-rounds, so taking a flier on a guy who was the highest-graded tackle in college football last season wouldn’t be a bad strategy. The third round would be a little rich for Mitchell but if Las Vegas wants to address another position in that spot, he’d be a great fourth-round option and give the team someone who can at least compete to start.

The Louisiana product would also be a pretty good fit in Josh McDaniels’ scheme. The Patriots had two running backs — Damien Harris (1st) and Rhamondre Stevenson (8th) — finish in the top ten for most gap runs last year, and Mitchell shouldn’t have too much trouble transitioning in the passing game, schematically at least.

Film Clips:

Beautiful down block with great hand placement by Max Mitchell (LT) to wash this DT past the center pic.twitter.com/Ct7yure9P3 — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) April 13, 2022

Nice combo block by Max Mitchell (RT) here:



-Steps down and gets hip to hip with OG

-Gets his hands on the DT's side and helps OG kick DT inside

-Redirects & gets a hat on a hat against the LB to help spring the RB for a first pic.twitter.com/ReXRuFFmIL — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) April 12, 2022

Nothing too fancy here but I felt like this rep shows some of Max Mitchell's (RT) power with his hands, the pass rusher's feet damn near completely stop when Mitchell gets his hands on him pic.twitter.com/2KGinrkv8C — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) April 12, 2022

Play goes for nothin but check out Max Mitchell (RT) getting a 2 for 1 with the DE and LB pic.twitter.com/pLcD5h7CXd — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) April 12, 2022

Max Mitchell (RT) makes sure the first level is secure, then climbs to the 2nd level and takes the LB for a ride pic.twitter.com/FRlPOZlFCW — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) April 12, 2022

I like how Max Mitchell (RT) stays tight to the LOS and finds an LB to block to create a lane and spring this run pic.twitter.com/8dJjStvNy6 — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) April 12, 2022