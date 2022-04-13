Raiders give Derek Carr new contract

Derek Carr isn’t going anywhere.

The new Las Vegas Raiders‘ brass has given Carr a new contract extension. According to NFL Media, Carr will make a total of $141.3 million over the next four years. He gets $100 million in next three years. Carr, 31, also has a no-trade clause in the new contract.

The #Raiders and star QB Derek Carr have agreed to terms on a 3-year contract extension worth $121.5M, source said. The agreement ties Carr to Las Vegas through the 2025 season. He is already the longest tenured QB in the AFC. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2022

This huge new deal ends months (and really, years) of speculation about Carr’s future. Carr, who has been the Raiders’ starting quarterback since being drafted out of Fresno State in 2014, has been the subject of endless speculation.

He has been good, but not great for the Raiders. Howeveer, extending him was a focal point of the new Las Vegas brass this offseason.

Recently, new Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels, who has backed Carr since he arrived in Las Vegas, said the team and Carr needed to find a sweet spot in talks about a new deal. This seems like a fair contract for both sides and makes Carr in the top-five paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

It was clear a deal would get done when the Raiders traded for his college teammate and close friend, Davante Adams, last month.

Derek Carr's $40.5 million new-money average on his new three-year extension with the #Raiders puts him 5th among QBs and makes him the 7th member of the $40M+ club, joining Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 13, 2022

Now, both are extremely rich and the Raiders think they are poised for a Super Bowl run over the next few years.

Also, Carr has said he’d likely retire before playing for another team. This makes that hope closer to becoming a reality.

UPDATE: Pro Football Talk has reported the Raiders can get out of the deal next year.