Raiders poll: Are you happy with Derek Carr contract extension?

Derek Carr has been a non-stop subject of heated conversation in the Raider Nation essentially since he was drafted eight years ago.

It’s highly likely that conversation will continue for the next four years. On Wednesday morning, Carr, 31, agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the Las Vegas Raiders through the 2025 season. Pro Football Talk has reported the Raiders can get out of the deal next year, but of course, both sides want this contract to see itself through the life of the deal.

Carr has been one of the most (if not the most) polarizing players in Raiders’ history. Everyone has an opinion on his play. Many Raiders’ fans support him and many others have issues and want the team to move on. There have long been rumors the Raiders could part ways with Carr.

But the truth is, two different regimes have committed to him. What are your thoughts on this extension? Take our poll and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.