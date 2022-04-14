Raiders offseason 2022: 5 biggest additions

We’re well into the offseason and the new Las Vegas Raiders brass has done a lot of work.

The Raiders have been extremely busy in free agency and the trade market and they have added some monster pieces.

We want to rank the biggest additions by Las Vegas so far. Likely, though, most of the heavy lifting is over since the Raiders don’t have a ton of current salary-cap space (they will get relief in June) and they currently don’t pick until No. 86 in the third round.

All new additions other than Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels are eligible to be on this list. Let’s go:

WR Davante Adams:

The Raiders’ St. Patrick’s Day trade (they sent first and second-round picks to the Green Bay Packers) for Adams was one of the biggest moves of the entire NFL offseason, which, of course, has featured several major moves. Simply put, the Adams’ addition changes everything for the Raiders. It finally gives the Raiders’ a top wide receiver option, it gives them a true red-zone threat, it gives them a great receiver trio of Adams, tight end Darren Waller and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow. The trade also gives Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr his college teammate and close friend. This is a enormous addition for the Silver and Black.

2. Pass rusher Chandler Jones:

Most offseasons, Jones would be No. 1 on this list and it would be the start of a strong group. This was Zeigler and McDaniels’ first huge move as they signed Jones from Arizona and traded pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue to Indianapolis in a five-minute span, a day before the Adams’ stunner. Jones is a better player than Ngakoue and he has played for the new brass in the past. This is a great win-now move and gives the Raiders a nasty pass rush tandem with Jones and Maxx Crosby.

3. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham:

We have to give the new coaching staff some love here. Graham should make a big impact just as Gus Bradley did in his one year in Las Vegas. Bradley was a victim of the Jon Gruden fallout. He did a good job in his system and Graham should do well in his own system. Graham has history with McDaniels and he runs a system that worked in New England. The Raiders have added players to fit Graham’s defense and it should have some success. The only down part here is Graham, who interviewed for the head-coaching job in Minnesota this offseason, could leave with a new head-coaching gig in 2023.

4. CB Rock Ya-Sin:

The measure of impact definitely lessens here. But Ya-Sin, acquired in the Ngakoue trade, will help. He may not be a true No. 1, but he can play and he fits this system. If Ya-Sin, a free agent next year, can stay healthy, he will help the defense.

5. DT Bilal Nichols:

Nichols has not been an elite player, but he can be an ascending talent. He doesn’t turn 26 until September. He played 64 percent of the snaps for the Chicago Bears last year. He fits what Graham wants in the interior of his defensive front. He will be solid, although he may not be flashy. Yet. he should be the Raiders’ top defensive tackle and that’s not nothing.