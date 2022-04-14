Silver Minings: Reminder of Maxx Crosby’s brilliant 2021 season

Pass-rushers make their mark on third down.

Often, for offenses, third downs are passing downs, while trying to extend the drive. For defenses, of course, third downs are all about getting of the field.

So, edge rushers need to do their dirty work on the third down. And Las Vegas Raiders’ star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby went to work on third down in 2021. Check out these dominant stats by Pro Football Focus on Crosby’s play on third down:

Maxx Crosby on 3rd downs in 2021:



▪️ 46 pressures (1st among Edges)

▪️ 90.2 Pass Rush Grade (3rd)

▪️ 30.5% Pass Rush Win Rate (2nd) pic.twitter.com/jlf6FLaxpy — PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) April 3, 2022

Those are incredible numbers. It’s not surprising, though. Crosby was tremendous on basically every play he was on the field. His motor never stops and he makes an impact on virtually every play. These stats just reaffirm what a special player the Raiders have in Crosby.

