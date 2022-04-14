NFL draft 2022: Ranking the quarterbacks

In this post, I wanted to take a broader draft look and discuss the quarterback position and not how it specifically affects the Las Vegas Raiders.

Overall, this is not considered a great quarterback class with no clear-cut favorite and no for-sure top overall prospects at the position. That, of course, doesn’t affect this community. The Raiders are not in the market for a top quarterback prospect this year, even though, they could look at the position in the latter rounds.

How would you rate these quarterback prospects? Let us know in the comment section below. Here are my thoughts on the top five draft prospects at quarterback:

Malik Willis, Liberty:

I think most NFL talent evaluators feel the same way. Willis has a big arm and he has impressed teams with his attitude and maturity. If he goes to the right situation, he could grow into a plus-starter.

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh:

I could see Pickett getting drafted in the top-10 and I don’t see him being available past No. 20. There’s a lot to like about him, but there are concerns as well. I don’t think the team that takes him can feel 100 percent confident that they have their franchise quarterback and that’s scary.

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati:

If I had a late-round pick and needed a quarterback (Detroit at No. 32) I’d consider taking Ridder or maybe trading up the back end of the first round for him. I like his moxie and he is a winner. I think there’s a lot to work with here, but he will likely not be NFL ready as a rookie. But he’s my best-bang-for-your-buck quarterback prospect this year.

Matt Corral, Mississippi:

He’s talented and has performed at the highest collegiate level. But he is coming off an injury and there are other concerns. I could see him being overdrafted, but I think he’s more of a second-round talent.

Sam Howell, North Carolina:

Because this isn’t a great quarterback class and there are varying opinions, I could see some teams having Howell a the top of their list. Still, I’d be surprised if he goes in the first round.