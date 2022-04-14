Raiders Podcast: TDL-Derek Carr extension reaction and top 30 visits

After years of talk and speculation from the media, the question is answered. Derek Carr is the franchise quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders, signing an extension with a no-trade clause. Carr has the stability he has been yearning for from the organization.

BD and I give our takes on the extension and what it means for the team. We discuss the nature of the contract itself and why Carr would sign this structured contract.

The draft is the main player in April, and Tape Don’t Lie has you covered. The top 30 visits are coming in hot, and we dive into the players who are the best fits. This week we cover Marcus Jones, Mario Goodrich, EJ Perry, and Erik Ezukanma. All four players have been to the Raiders facility. What impact can they add to the NFL?

Check it below, and don't forget to subscribe to the channel for more draft coverage.