Raiders poll: What was the biggest NFL addition of the offseason so far

Davante Adams’ addition has to be up there

By Bill Williamson
Now that it is April (draft month, but not as exciting in these parts as it once appeared to be and that’s OK) it’s time to reflect on a wild first month of the NFL offseason.

Over the past several offseason, things get pretty wild in the NFL. But this one was pretty special in terms of wildness. Keeping recency bias in mind, this may have been the craziest NFL offseason in a long, long time.

Of course, the offseason is not over and there is probably some more bombshells involved, likely revolving around the draft, which runs April 28-30.

Of course, one of the biggest bombshells this offseason was the Las Vegas Raiders’ trade of superstar wide receiver Davante Adams. On March 17, the Raiders sent a first round pick (No. 22 overall) and second-round pick (No. 53) to Green Bay for the best wide receiver in the NFL and then they gave him a monster deal.

Now, it’s time to vote.

Poll

What was the biggest move of the NFL offseason so far?

  • 47%
    Davante Adams traded to Raiders
    (42 votes)
  • 22%
    Russell Wilson traded to Broncos
    (20 votes)
  • 5%
    Tom Brady’s unretirement
    (5 votes)
  • 2%
    Aaron Rodgers remaining in Green Bay
    (2 votes)
  • 14%
    Deshaun Watson traded to Browns
    (13 votes)
  • 3%
    Carson Wentz out, Matt Ryan in for Colts
    (3 votes)
  • 3%
    Tyreek Hill traded to Miami
    (3 votes)
