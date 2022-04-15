Silver Minings: Raiders not getting division betting odds love

The Las Vegas Raiders won 10 games and went to the AFC playoffs in 2021.

In the offseason, they added Josh McDaniels as head coach, traded for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and signed star pass-rusher Chandler Jones. They are built to go on a Super Bowl run led by quarterback Derek Carr.

Yet, after the AFC West teams all made bold moves this offseason, the Raiders still aren’t getting much betting respect going into the 2022 season. According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders are the least likely to win the division. Yet, they getting closer. The are now 6-1 to win the AC West this season. They were 10-1.

Kansas City, which has won the past five division titles, is the favorite at +160. The Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos are both +250. Raiders backers could make the sportsbooks pay for their lack of betting respect.

