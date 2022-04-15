Raiders poll results: Fans want to draft a quarterback

Many Las Vegas Raiders fans would like to see the team add a quarterback in the NFL Draft, which will be held April 28-30.

Earlier this week, we held a poll asking our community members if they would like to see the Raiders draft a quarterback. More than 1,600 votes were tallied and 59 percent of the voters, indeed, want to see the Raiders take a quarterback.

I was somewhat surprised that many fans were in favor of the Raiders taking a quarterback. It’s not that I think it would be a poor idea or that I can’t see it happening. A case can certainly be made.

But the Raiders only have five draft picks and they have other needs. Plus, they signed veterans Nick Mullens and Garret Gilbert to back up starting quarterback Derek Carr. So, there isn’t a pressing need.

Yet, new coach Josh McDaniels loves developing quarterbacks, so if there is a quarterback that intrigues him (Nevada’s Carson Strong perhaps) maybe we can see it happen. And we know, a big chunk of the fan base would be in favor of the move.